Keybank National Association OH Sells 71,354 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,626,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,354 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $145,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 46,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 60,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 201.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $95.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

