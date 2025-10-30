Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS stock opened at $97.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

