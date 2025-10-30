S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $472.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $510.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on S&P Global from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.