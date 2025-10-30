Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 659,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,329 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $87,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,259,000 after acquiring an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $136.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

