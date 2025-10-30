Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Stake Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,808,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $100,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

