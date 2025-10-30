Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Holdings Trimmed by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,554,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,267,000 after purchasing an additional 396,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,326,000 after purchasing an additional 894,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,297 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $188.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $192.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

