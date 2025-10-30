MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,125 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,301 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 316.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Dbs Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

