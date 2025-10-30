MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,088,000.

ESGU stock opened at $150.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $150.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.3655 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

