Field & Main Bank Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Field & Main Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

