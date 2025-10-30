Field & Main Bank Buys 159 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $37,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,100.41 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $747.77 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $466.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,199.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,192.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Argus set a $1,410.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,341.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.