One Day In July LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

One Day In July LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,019.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 153,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $204.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.82. The company has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $207.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

