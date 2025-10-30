PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.16 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $167.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $199.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. HSBC upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

