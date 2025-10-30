Atria Investments Inc Buys 94,332 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 105.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

AGG opened at $100.79 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average of $98.92.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.