Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Holdings Lowered by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $36,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,508,000 after purchasing an additional 765,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after purchasing an additional 682,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of LLY opened at $810.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $775.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $770.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $935.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $938.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.