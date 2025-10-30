Amalgamated Bank Sells 221 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,845 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 58,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $337.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $327.50 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

