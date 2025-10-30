Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $44,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG opened at $537.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $461.96 and its 200-day moving average is $498.01. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.92.

In related news, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total value of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 234,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total transaction of $1,201,785.93. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $50,309,042. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

