Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.4% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $54,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at $10,766,689.20. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.8%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $281.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $72.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

