Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 2,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Vistra by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vistra by 393.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vistra by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Vistra by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VST stock opened at $199.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.10. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 20,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $4,169,121.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 298,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,881,639.88. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 714,269 shares of company stock valued at $146,232,604 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Daiwa America raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.93.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

