Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 166,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,094,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $91.63 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $99.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

