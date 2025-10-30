Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $23,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $4,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,333,040 shares of company stock worth $612,568,337 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $162.07 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $162.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.