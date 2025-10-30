Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 69,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $1,075,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,083.66. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total value of $27,463,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,951,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,337,668.45. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 240,162 shares of company stock worth $43,642,652 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $150.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

