Altria Group, Inc. $MO Stake Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $21,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Altria Group Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of MO stock opened at $61.93 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.88 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

