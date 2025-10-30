Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 41.8% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.4% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $8,673,808.14. Following the sale, the chairman owned 448,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,457,335.17. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,985 shares of company stock worth $25,559,300. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $586.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $596.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $472.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $507.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.19.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

