FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,563 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,463 shares of company stock worth $1,692,186. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $302.18 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.22 and its 200-day moving average is $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $215.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.43.

View Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.