MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 1.5% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,097,793,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Linde by 172.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,407,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,702 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Linde by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,511,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,157 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,405,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Linde by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,470,284,000 after purchasing an additional 453,108 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $432.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $467.68 and a 200-day moving average of $464.82. The company has a market capitalization of $202.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $486.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

