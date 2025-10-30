Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 522 Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,405,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,139,000 after acquiring an additional 51,893 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,530,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 623,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,123,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $801.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $735.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $666.49. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

