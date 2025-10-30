Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 550.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 52 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $652.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $935.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $579.44 and its 200 day moving average is $564.03. The company has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $678.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.78.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

