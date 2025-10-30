Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its position in Truist Financial by 360.2% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Truist Financial by 435.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.0%

TFC stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.59.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

