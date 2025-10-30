Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $9.01 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

