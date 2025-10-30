Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys New Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $899,139,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $72,895,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,501,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,794,339,000 after buying an additional 560,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,169,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,540,000 after buying an additional 465,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 952,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,595,000 after buying an additional 323,733 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,200. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Krump acquired 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $499,488.43. This represents a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $80.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

