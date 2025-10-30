Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX is MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,807,000 after buying an additional 10,782,297 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,225,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201,786 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 7,955,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,090 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,133 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,083,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,256 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

