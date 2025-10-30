Howard Capital Management Inc. Purchases 257 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,303,186,000 after acquiring an additional 893,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,482,000 after purchasing an additional 706,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,013,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,736 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $370,543,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,664,000 after purchasing an additional 333,428 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.3%

APO opened at $124.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.90 and a 200 day moving average of $136.16. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.58 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,619,780. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,527.76. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.