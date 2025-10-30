Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $481,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,148,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,853,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,471,000 after purchasing an additional 425,648 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,111,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,904,000 after purchasing an additional 833,760 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.89. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

