SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Holdings Increased by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $16,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,263,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,820,000 after purchasing an additional 415,695 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,103,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,629,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after purchasing an additional 249,130 shares during the last quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,995,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,118,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,629,000 after purchasing an additional 225,972 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $50.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

