Spinnaker Trust Sells 25 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.72.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.1%

DE opened at $473.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.70. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $387.03 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

