Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,188 Newmont Corporation $NEM

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,014,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,934,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,458,000 after purchasing an additional 191,940 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,646,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,187,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,748,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,936,000 after purchasing an additional 228,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Newmont by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,772,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $79.60 on Thursday. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC set a $112.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $176,779.20. Following the sale, the director owned 36,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,496.31. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,065. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

