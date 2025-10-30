Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,964,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,607,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,603,000 after acquiring an additional 145,987 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,431,000 after acquiring an additional 766,851 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50,824 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $111.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $112.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.05.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

