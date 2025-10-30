Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys 5,337 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,162,511,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,639,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,545,000 after buying an additional 1,094,104 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,286,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $158,559,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $109,923,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $257.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.