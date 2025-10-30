Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,522 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $186.39 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.17. The company has a market capitalization of $449.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

