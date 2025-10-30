Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 557 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,962,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,800,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,723,000 after purchasing an additional 130,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,899,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,602,000 after purchasing an additional 712,181 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,282,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,955,000 after purchasing an additional 448,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $186.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.17. The company has a market cap of $449.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

