Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,855,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $445,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,162,511,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,639,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,545,000 after buying an additional 1,094,104 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,286,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $158,559,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $109,923,000.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $257.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $240.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.37.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

