Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 6,527 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 5.9% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $33,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amphenol by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 60,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Amphenol by 311.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 27,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 20,914 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $139.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $141.72.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.Amphenol’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $12,462,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,250. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,031,042 shares of company stock valued at $122,532,496 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

