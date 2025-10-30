The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $47,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.3%

DIS stock opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.49. The stock has a market cap of $198.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.