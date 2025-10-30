L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 54 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,273,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 350.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.29.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE TT opened at $426.66 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $416.34 and a 200-day moving average of $417.50. The firm has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

