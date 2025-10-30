Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 132.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $259.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.02. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

