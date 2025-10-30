Strs Ohio Sells 2,614 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Equinix worth $100,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 29,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Equinix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Equinix by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $957.38.

Equinix Stock Down 2.3%

Equinix stock opened at $797.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $794.13 and its 200-day moving average is $815.88. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.05 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.74%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

