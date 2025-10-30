Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,574,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,807.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,008,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 3,527,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,084 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 13,159,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,350 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

