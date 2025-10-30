Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Horizon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4%

International Business Machines stock opened at $308.17 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $319.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.70. The company has a market capitalization of $288.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

