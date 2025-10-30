Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Argus raised Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

PSX opened at $137.96 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.28 and a 200-day moving average of $122.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

