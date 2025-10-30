Horizon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $218.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $220.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

